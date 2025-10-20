Surprising classic cars brought back for the modern era

The French brand is going through a real purple phase

Nostalgia is a hell of a thing.Today, companies, social media influencers, and Peter Kay all make a living by sticking on a pair of rose tinted specs and telling you things were better in the good old days.

Car makers have been at it for years too. Just look at the success of the BMW Mini or the new Fiat 500. Both iconic cars had a tonne of nostalgia attached, and when they were reinvented for the digital age they became overnight successes.

But what happens when manufacturers dip a hand into their back catalogue and rip out something…not iconic. Something a bit meh. Something people have probably forgotten about?

As is typical of a new car, the firm teased it a bit. But then smack. Bang. Wallop. The gorgeously brown carbonfibre clad coupe arrived and immediately took over the internet.

The original 17 was first launched in 1971 and was the company’s first front-wheel-drive coupé, based on the Renault 12.

The stunning restomod has the same doors, windows and underbody as the original, but is much lower and 170mm wider. It swaps the 1605cc petrol engine for a 270bhp electric motor mounted to the rear, making it rear-wheel drive.

Hyundai marked the 35th anniversary of its Grandeur luxury saloon back in 2021 with this retro-tastic EV.

At the time, Hyundai called the mix of blocky styling and ultra modern technology as “retro-futurism” and today, it somehow looks even more bizarre.

The 2.0-litre from the original Grandeur has been replaced by an EV powertrain and while it might look like the eighties saloon not sold in the UK, the interior is vastly different.

All of the dials are digital, there’s a widescreen infotainment system and for some reason there is a portrait style screen that controls a virtual piano.

Opel, and by extension Vauxhall, is quite keen on bringing back historic names. Look at the new Frontera, for instance.

And back in 2021 Opel dipped its toe into its back catalogue and emerged with an electrified version of the Manta Coupe.

Opel preserved the original’s delicate lines, but of course, ditched the original donor car’s 75bhp 1.6-litre engine and replaced it with a custom-made 145bhp electric motor.

We drove it back in 2021 and were surprised by how well sorted it was considering it was basically a rolling concept. We were also pleasantly surprised to find a four-speed manual gearbox.