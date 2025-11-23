The fastest trains in the world

2025 marks the bicentenary of the world’s first passenger railway line – the Stockton and Darlington route in England.

The first locomotives were capable of hitting 15mph – a clear improvement over a horse – and over the last 200 years top speeds (and the technology improvements allowing this progression) have increased drastically. First steam power ruled the roost, then diesels ousted the traction and nowadays electric is the de rigueur choice for high-speed railways and with good reason: reliable and fast services between cities can render domestic – and even international - flights by plane to be unnecessary.

Here, we celebrate speed by looking at the 10 fastest trains ever, starting at number 10:

10. Renfe Class 103 – 251mph

After China, Spain is listed as having the most high-speed railways, so it makes sense to start our countdown of the 10 fastest trains with a Spanish entrant. The Renfe Class 103 is used on high-speed lines throughout the country by the state-owned train operating company, Renfe. Constructed by Siemens, it is part of the Velaro family of high-speed trains – a name that’ll crop up elsewhere in this list.

While the Class 103 trains have been cleared to run at speeds of up to 217mph, however, during testing on the line between Madrid and Zaragoza on 16 July 2006, it hit a maximum speed of 251mph between Alcalá de Henares and Calatayud. This is both the current national rail speed record for Spain, and also the current speed record for a normal series train in standard configuration.

Other routes it operates on include Madrid and Barcelona (with the quickest journey times being 2 hours, 30 minutes) and Madrid and Malaga.

The Velaro is used across the world: for instance, a number of the trains operate in Russia under the Sapsan moniker and Turkey, where it is referred to as the TCDD HT80000 class.

9. LIMRV – 256mph

America isn’t known as a high-speed rail superpower, but for a period of time the world record resided in the States, thanks to the quirky one-off LIMRV. Standing for Linear Induction Motor Research Vehicle, it was designed to test a Linear Induction Motor - which is now most commonly used in maglev trains – with the electric power coming from a 3000 hp aircraft gas turbine from a crashed NASA plane.