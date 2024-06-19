BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 93)

This week Steve and Matt talk the new Ford Explorer and an expired Hyundai i10
19 June 2024

Episode 93 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about how to replace an old Hyundai i10 - if its owner can bear it - the new Ford Explorer, the range of an electric MG, the Triumph Bonneville, EV brakes, ceramic coatings and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

