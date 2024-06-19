My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 93)

Episode 93 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about how to replace an old Hyundai i10 - if its owner can bear it - the new Ford Explorer, the range of an electric MG, the Triumph Bonneville, EV brakes, ceramic coatings and much more besides, including your correspondence.

