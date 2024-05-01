My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 86)

Episode 86 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about a road-going version of the Jaguar C-X75 concept car updated by its designer Ian Callum, a Morris Minor set for a restoration, our friend Derek's hairdresser and his Toyota GT86, track daying an Alpine A110 and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.