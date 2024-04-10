My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 83)

Episode 83 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior in the control tower at Bicester Heritage, where the test track has a corner now named after Cropley. The lads also talk April Fools, Australian butchers and Ford Mustangs everywhere, including Ford’s boss racing at Goodwood. Plus, of course, your correspondence.

