BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 83)
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Top secret plan to revive the Morris Minor

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 83)

The lads are at Bicester Heritage, where Steve has a corner named after him (seriously), talking April Fools' and more
Autocar
News
1 min read
10 April 2024

Episode 83 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior in the control tower at Bicester Heritage, where the test track has a corner now named after Cropley. The lads also talk April Fools, Australian butchers and Ford Mustangs everywhere, including Ford’s boss racing at Goodwood. Plus, of course, your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 208 review 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,499
44,059miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium X 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,995
60,859miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Porsche 718 Boxster 4.0 GTS PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£69,845
14,791miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi A6 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£27,990
23,497miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£24,990
23,121miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mazda CX-3 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Nav+ Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,333
36,776miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh Altitude Auto 5dr
2024
£31,998
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover Defender 110 D250 AWD H/T SE Hard Top Automatic Diesel
2024
£107,754
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
0
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 208 review 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser

View all car reviews