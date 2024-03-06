BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 78)

This week our writers spend two days in the best EVs, and Prior gets reminded about speed limits
6 March 2024

Episode 78 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about spending days in many electric cars, commercial vehicle speed limits, news from the Geneva show and much else besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

