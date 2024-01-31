BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 73)

This week the lads talk about the Ford Puma ST, a classic Rolls-Royce, a new race academy and more
31 January 2024

Episode 73 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about a good experience with a new fast Ford, the Puma ST, as well as riffing on a classic Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, commending Jonathan Palmer and Ginetta's new race academy, hoping the Detroit motor show will be back as it should be, and talking much more beside, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

