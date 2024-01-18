BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 71)

This week the lads talk headlight dazzling, a luxury Bentley vs a cheap car, and 'morons' who go hooning
18 January 2024

Episode 71 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior dazzled by headlights, blissfully enjoying cheap cars until a Bentley turns up, driving the fantastic new Toyota GR Yaris, listening to the SMMT and talking much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

