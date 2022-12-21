My Week In Cars podcast: Top Gear presenter Chris Harris special

Episode 15 of My Week In Cars is a Christmas special and your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by Top Gear presenter Chris Harris.
One of the UK's most prominent motoring journalists, Harris was formerly a staffer on Autocar.
Here he talks about some of the old days, what it's like to work on't telly, and tells us about some of his cars.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.
Used cars for sale
2021
£40,637
6,410miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
2020
£29,645
8,570miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
2022
£46,891
6,522miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
2022
£15,700
13,154miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2020
£20,840
20,676miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2019
£18,500
25,838miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2019
£14,499
37,053miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2017
£21,412
26,565miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
2016
£10,500
27,188miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Add your comment