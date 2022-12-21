My Week In Cars podcast: Top Gear presenter Chris Harris special

Episode 15 of My Week In Cars is a Christmas special and your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by Top Gear presenter Chris Harris.

One of the UK's most prominent motoring journalists, Harris was formerly a staffer on Autocar.

Here he talks about some of the old days, what it's like to work on't telly, and tells us about some of his cars.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.