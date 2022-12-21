BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars podcast: Top Gear presenter Chris Harris special
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 21 December: double issue on sale now

My Week In Cars podcast: Top Gear presenter Chris Harris special

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by motoring journalist Chris Harris, formerly of Autocar
Autocar
News
1 min read
21 December 2022

Episode 15 of My Week In Cars is a Christmas special and your hosts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are joined by Top Gear presenter Chris Harris.

One of the UK's most prominent motoring journalists, Harris was formerly a staffer on Autocar.

Here he talks about some of the old days, what it's like to work on't telly, and tells us about some of his cars.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 1.3 A250e 15.6kWh AMG Line Edition (Premium Plus) 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£40,637
6,410miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLA 1.6 GLA200 AMG Line Edition (Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£29,645
8,570miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300d AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£46,891
6,522miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,700
13,154miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,840
20,676miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mini Countryman 1.5 Cooper Classic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,500
25,838miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi Maxx Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,499
37,053miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2.1 SLC250d AMG Line G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£21,412
26,565miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.4 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,500
27,188miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives