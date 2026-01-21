In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the recent Bicester Scramble.

They discuss whether Jaguars are cooler than they've been for a while and whether Cropley could have saved money on his Dacia repairs.

Plus what you can learn from the passenger seat of a car, and much more, including your correspondence.

