My Week in Cars Podcast: Have Jaguars become cooler?

Bicester Scramble, are Jaguars cool? Plus, saving money on repairs

21 January 2026

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the recent Bicester Scramble.

They discuss whether Jaguars are cooler than they've been for a while and whether Cropley could have saved money on his Dacia repairs.

Plus what you can learn from the passenger seat of a car, and much more, including your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

