My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (episode 6)

Welcome to episode six of My Week In Cars – this week, coming to you from the back of a Nissan Qashqai. Join Matt Prior and Steve Cropley for another half-hour of car chat, as they discuss the Festival of the Unexceptional, car gatherings, racing drivers as novelists and much more. Plus, your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform.