My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.139)

This week Steve Cropley joins Matt Prior in his shed to talk Saabs, Polestars and old Land Rovers

7 May 2025

This week Steve Cropley visits Matt Prior's shed to record the My Week In Cars podcast, where the pair talk about the Polestars 3 and 4, an old Land Rover, the simplicity of old Saab heating controls, modern Volvos, kaput MGs, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

