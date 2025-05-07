My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.139)

This week Steve Cropley visits Matt Prior's shed to record the My Week In Cars podcast, where the pair talk about the Polestars 3 and 4, an old Land Rover, the simplicity of old Saab heating controls, modern Volvos, kaput MGs, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

