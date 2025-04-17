BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: I bought a Saab convertible for £2300 - and I'll never sell it
UP NEXT
Lotus to be a single company again after ownership change

I bought a Saab convertible for £2300 - and I'll never sell it

A bit of rust and a dodgy heated seat are the only issues tarnishing this drop-top bargain

Colin Goodwin
News
4 mins read
17 April 2025

The very simple fix would be to buy my wife some thicker knickers. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to wash with her so I am going to have to fix the passenger-side heated seat in our Saab 9-3 by either buying a replacement heating element or by finding a second-hand seat on eBay and replacing the whole shebang.

You’ve met our Saab before, in 2018 just a couple of months after we bought it. We paid only £2300 for it and since then it has covered almost 50,000 miles and not let us down once. Most owners of old cars tend to fib a bit about reliability and I am no exception: the electric fuel pump packed up but at least it did so outside the house.

I became rather fond of the car as soon as we got it thanks to its smooth and economical light-pressure turbo engine, nicely bedded-in gearbox and hydraulic steering that is better than most modern cars’ EPAS systems. Last summer, my relationship with this Swede turned from strong affection to something rather more serious.

Related articles

The turning point came with a visit to our local hand car wash. Noticing that the Saab’s black soft top was looking like an experiment from the Royal Botanical Gardens, he offered to clean it for £15 if I could leave the car with him. 

God knows what chemical was used but an hour later the top was like new, with all traces of green moss etc gone. Never have I spent such a small sum that reaped such epic reward. But back to the heated seat issue.

No second-hand seats in the correct colour were available on eBay but this was no bad thing because it would have been miserable if I’d bought a seat, fitted it and then discovered that its seat heater was broken too.

There’s a heated pad in the seat base and another in the backrest and, according to web-based Saab nerds, they’re wired in series, so if one goes, the other stops working too. Which one was broken? Good question. I decided to be safe and buy both.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
bmw m5 touring 2025 Review 3792
BMW M5 Touring
7
BMW M5 Touring
Jaecoo J7 RT 2025 Review front tracking 34
Jaecoo 7
5
Jaecoo 7
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Saab 9-3 Sportwagon

Used Saab 9-3 2002-2011 review

Minor tweaks both simplify and improve the 9-3. Likeable, but lagging behind

Read our review
Back to top

However, while the backrest element is still available, the base one is not. This, I suspect, is down to demand because the seat-base one is more likely to get damaged. The only option was to take a punt on a replacement for another model of Saab and hope that it fitted. I winged it on a 9-5 part and crossed my fingers.

The modern equivalent of the Haynes manual is YouTube. The only trouble is that whereas the famed manuals were produced by people who actually knew what they were doing, this isn’t always the case on YouTube. For another recent titivation job – replacing the gearlever gaiter, which was torn and tatty – I consulted the experts on tubeworld.

One helpful poster demonstrated in his video how to remove the gearknob, which he achieved using an angle grinder. The job was successful but he almost destroyed the car’s interior. In the end I found my own method.

There is a half-decent video on how to remove the seat from the car and then remove the upholstery but the bloke in the video didn’t shut his young child in another room while making the film and the squawking youngster drove me mad, so again I did my own thing.

It turns out the heating element from a 9-5 is not similar to one from a 9-3 convertible, but with careful surgery with scissors, I got it to fit. Bloody complicated (and heavy), modern car seats. Wires all over the place for seatbelt pre-tensioner, airbag, bum sensor (for the seatbelt warning).

Advertisement
Back to top

Thankfully, our car doesn’t have power seat adjustment or that would be more cable and kilograms. With the seat reassembled and back in the car, I crossed all digits that the problem was the heating pad and not some wiring fault deep within the car’s innards. ‘Had he checked the fuses?’ you’re asking. Yes, I had.

Success! My wife’s derrière is now kept warm on cold mornings. Now on a run, I replaced the cap on the screenwash bottle with a new one from China that cost £4. My next task is to tackle some rust on the body around the top of the doors and B-pillars.

I got a quote to have this done, and although £1800 is a fair price, it would be crazy to spend that much on a car worth only a bit more than that bill. Instead, I’ve bought some touch-up paint and will use some Jenolite to pacify the rust and hopefully be able to make an acceptable local repair.

I know what will happen. I’ll make the body look a lot better and then I’ll start thinking that the alloys are letting the side down and have them refurbished. Never mind, it’s a lot cheaper than leasing a new car or buying one outright.

And the Saab doesn’t beep or bong at me. In fact, it is now virtually speechless because I managed to do something terminal to the sensor that sets bells off if the passenger hasn’t done his or her seatbelt up. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Saab 9-3 2002-2011 cars for sale

 Saab 9-3 2.0T Aero Auto Euro 4 2dr
2010
£8,250
56,542miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.9 TTiD Aero Euro 4 2dr
2010
£9,079
37,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.8T Linear SE Auto Euro 5 2dr
2011
£3,495
101,316miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.9 TTiD Turbo Edition Sportwagon Auto Euro 5 5dr
2011
£5,579
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.9 TTiD Turbo Edition Auto Euro 5 4dr
2011
£2,595
126,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.9 TiD Turbo Edition Sportwagon Euro 4 5dr
2010
£1,599
150,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 1.8T Turbo Edition Sportwagon Euro 4 5dr
2010
£4,995
75,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 2.8 V6 Aero Carlsson Auto XWD Euro 4 4dr
2010
£12,250
62,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Saab 9-3 2.8 V6 Aero Carlsson Auto XWD Euro 4 4dr
2010
£16,950
27,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 101 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Saucerer 17 April 2025

The 9-3 was criminally overlooked when Saab was around, with so many buyers instead going for the boring and inferior German alternatives. It's only now that the Saabs are being appreciated and recognised as being great cars. And it's credit to Saab who managed to develop the fabulous 9-3 from the same underpinnings as the extremely dull and average Vectra. The 9-3 convertible, to me, oozes so much style, class and prestige than any equivalent Audi, BMW or Merc rival while it looks so much more expensive that it is. It looks like a car from a high end brand.

xxxx 17 April 2025

£15 to clean the roof, he probably used a jet wash, not ideal. I had the same problem on my old convertible and just learnt to put up with it although when the rear window started to leak the new owner got a new roof fitted from an indepentant for £800.

Good move getting a manual, one less thing to worry about!

johnfaganwilliams 17 April 2025

There is something about them isn't there? Neutered under the disastrous "let's make it a cavalier no-one will notice" management at GM this once-magnificent company was killed rather than committed suicide. I've two friends who have them and both, like CG, will never sell them. My wife who's interest in cars is les than zero won't buy a new car as "they all look the same, no character." I've just had an idea.........

Latest Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
9
Used Aston Martin Vantage 2018-2014 review
bmw m5 touring 2025 Review 3792
BMW M5 Touring
7
BMW M5 Touring
Jaecoo J7 RT 2025 Review front tracking 34
Jaecoo 7
5
Jaecoo 7
Original 48088 2405 cle amg 056
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara

View all car reviews