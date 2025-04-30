My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.138)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about the Morris Minor, Prior's Baja Bug, Cropley's visit to the British Motor Museum, Caterham's new engine from a manufacturer called Horse, and more besides, including your correspondence on Rivian and NCAP ratings.

