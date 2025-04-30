BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.138)

This week Cropley visits the Haynes motor museum, Prior talks his Baja Bug, and the pair discuss Caterham's new engine

30 April 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about the Morris Minor, Prior's Baja Bug, Cropley's visit to the British Motor Museum, Caterham's new engine from a manufacturer called Horse, and more besides, including your correspondence on Rivian and NCAP ratings.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

