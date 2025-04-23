BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.137)

This week Cropley and Prior talk the Goodwood Member's Meeting, JLR and what car they'd buy with £100k

Autocar
News
1 min read
23 April 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast Matt Prior and Steve Cropley wonder what car they would buy as a £100,000 dream daily, ponder cleaning a wheel with 60 apertures, visit the Goodwood Member's Meeting and more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

