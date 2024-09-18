BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.106)

Prior and Cropley talk the Grand Tour, Vauxhall Fronteras, racing Suzuki Swifts, special edition Morgans, having toast by a Duesenberg and much more
18 September 2024

This week your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley catch up properly after a hectic few weeks by talking Morgan special editions, how the Vauxhall Frontera isn't a classic, the best-of-the-best concours, the end of the The Grand Tour, spotting one's old Ferrari, buying a Caterham, the new Toyota Prius and much more besides, including lots of your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

