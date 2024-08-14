BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.101)

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk Jaguar's rejuvenation, the unexceptional Toyota Hilux, and more
14 August 2024

Episode 101 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Matt Prior and  Steve Cropley back in the studio* (*Steve's dining room) for a chat about Jaguar's upcoming rejuvenation, a rather exceptional unexceptional Toyota Hilux, and much more besides including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

