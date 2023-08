Episode 50 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior visiting Ariel to find out what's coming next, trick a Bentley into believing there's a 100mph speed limit, browse yet more car configurators, get excited by the Honda E, and talk much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.