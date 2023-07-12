BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 44)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior review some cars and talk about hydrogen
12 July 2023

Episode 44 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking reviews of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, Lotus Eletre, and Prodrive P25. Cropley also spends time with Riversimple and BMW talking - and trying - hydrogen vehicles. And they bring you your correspondence, plus much more besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

We drive Rolls-Royce's first electric car, the sleek, bold and expensive Spectre coupe

