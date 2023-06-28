My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 42)

Episode 42 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident motoring experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior visiting the Flywheel Festival at Bicester Heritage, driving the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - maybe the world's best EV to drive - talking the Kia EV9 SUV, and mourning the loss of a specialist Land Rover magazine. There's much more besides including your correpsondence.

