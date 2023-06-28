BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 42)
UP NEXT
New 2023 BMW X1 M35i brings 296bhp for £45,995

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 42)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about the world's best EV driver's car and head to a great car festival
Autocar
News
1 min read
28 June 2023

Episode 42 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident motoring experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior visiting the Flywheel Festival at Bicester Heritage, driving the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - maybe the world's best EV to drive - talking the Kia EV9 SUV, and mourning the loss of a specialist Land Rover magazine. There's much more besides including your correpsondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
hyunda ioniq 5 n review 202301

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prototype

Can Hyundai take its fun, exciting hot hatch recipe into the electric era?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives