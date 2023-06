My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 40)

Episode 40 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about their frustrations with lane keep assist, find wheel fixing magie, take delivery of a Bentley and wonder on the Renault Austral's complex powertrain.

There's also much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.