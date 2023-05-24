BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 37)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk the reaction to MG's Cyberster and wave cheerio to Bentley's W12
24 May 2023

Episode 37 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior wondering whether we have reached Peak Car, discussing what MG sports car owners think of the new Cyberster, celebrate (sort of) the Austin Allegro turning 50, and spend some time on the technical masterpiece that is the Bentley W12 engine. And there's much, much more motoring stuff besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

 

