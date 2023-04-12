BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 31)
New Mini Cooper Electric unwrapped ahead of 2024 launch

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 31)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk motoring confessions, the year's first road trip and much more
Autocar
News
1 min read
12 April 2023

Episode 31 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident motoring experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about consumers' moral obligations regarding what they buy, garage naps and other motoring confessions.

The duo also talk Cropley's first road trip of 2023, the Ariel Atom V8, choosing a small sports car over a supercar and much more. 

