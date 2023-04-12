My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 31)

Episode 31 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident motoring experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about consumers' moral obligations regarding what they buy, garage naps and other motoring confessions.

The duo also talk Cropley's first road trip of 2023, the Ariel Atom V8, choosing a small sports car over a supercar and much more.

