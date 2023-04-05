My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 30)

Episode 30 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the oversights for niche cars in the government's latest zero-emissions proposals, wondering why bad cars aren't a bad as they used to be, and wondering how much the consumer should take responsibility for where their cars are made.

