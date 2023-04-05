BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 30)

This week Steve and Matt talk buying locally, zero emissions proposals, and why bad cars aren't that bad
5 April 2023

Episode 30 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about the oversights for niche cars in the government's latest zero-emissions proposals, wondering why bad cars aren't a bad as they used to be, and wondering how much the consumer should take responsibility for where their cars are made.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

