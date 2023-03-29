My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 29)

Episode 29 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior at Bicester Heritage on the day it turns 10 years old, where they interview the CEO Dan Geoghegan. Steve also confesses his 'sad' motoring hobby, Matt misunderstands Minis because of Scalextric, and they talk the Ineos Grenadier, knobs, and the Lotus Emira.

