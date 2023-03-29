BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 29)

This week Cropley and Prior join you from Bicester Heritage as it turns 10, talk the Ineos Grenadier, Lotus Emira, and Scalextric Minis
29 March 2023

Episode 29 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior at Bicester Heritage on the day it turns 10 years old, where they interview the CEO Dan Geoghegan. Steve also confesses his 'sad' motoring hobby, Matt misunderstands Minis because of Scalextric, and they talk the Ineos Grenadier, knobs, and the Lotus Emira

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

