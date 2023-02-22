BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 24)

This week Cropley and Prior talk emissions exemptions for small carmakers and invite you to a night with Lotus chiefs
22 February 2023

Episode 24 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior comparing notes on exemptions to emissions regulations for micro- and not so micro-manufacturers, becoming conspiracy theorists over stubborn road gunk, reading a book about the very latest Formula 1 technology, slapping their foreheads over a diary snafu, and inviting you to a night with Lotus chiefs talking about the new Lotus Emira sports car.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

