My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 24)

Episode 24 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior comparing notes on exemptions to emissions regulations for micro- and not so micro-manufacturers, becoming conspiracy theorists over stubborn road gunk, reading a book about the very latest Formula 1 technology, slapping their foreheads over a diary snafu, and inviting you to a night with Lotus chiefs talking about the new Lotus Emira sports car.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.