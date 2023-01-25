My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 20)

Which carmaker is 'unleashing the ferocity?' Episode 20 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about silly Aston Martin phrases, the ageing nature of cars in the UK because we're buying fewer new ones, plus riff on the effects of delaying the first MOT until a car turns four. And of course, they bring us an update on your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.



