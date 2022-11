My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 12)

Episode 9 of My Week In Cars brings you closer to Matt and Steve's weekly columns in Autocar magazine. Join our pair of petrolheads as they talk about electrifying car colours, receive thoughts on Jaguar Land Rover leadership, decode it’s no insult to say a car looks like it belongs in a game and, of course, have your correspondence.

