My Week In Cars episode 100 special!

It's Episode 100 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars, and our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley have celebrated by heading off to interview a special guest, Prodrive and Motorsport UK chairman David Richards.

Prodrive is a world-leading motorsport engineering company celebrating its own 40th anniversary this year, and Richards opens up on its creation, his time as a world rally championship winning co-driver and how F1 changed him for the worse.

