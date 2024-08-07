BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars episode 100 special!

This week David Richards, the chairman of Prodrive and Motorsport UK, joins Steve Cropley and Matt Prior
7 August 2024

It's Episode 100 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars, and our hosts Matt Prior and  Steve Cropley have celebrated by heading off to interview a special guest, Prodrive and Motorsport UK chairman David Richards. 

Prodrive is a world-leading motorsport engineering company celebrating its own 40th anniversary this year, and Richards opens up on its creation, his time as a world rally championship winning co-driver and how F1 changed him for the worse.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

 

