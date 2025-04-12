MWIC Bonus Episode 6: Autocar meets UK's Volkswagen MD

In a bonus podcast, this week Autocar Meets Damien O'Sullivan, the managing director of the UK's biggest car company, the Volkswagen Group.

In his first interview since taking the role last December, O'Sullivan meets Autocar's Editor, Mark Tisshaw, to discuss the state of the UK car market, how he juggles the management of so many brands and, although this pod was recorded before the government revised the rules around the zero emissions mandate, how things will look in future.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.