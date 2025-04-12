BACK TO ALL NEWS
MWIC Bonus Episode 6: Autocar meets UK's Volkswagen MD

Editor Mark Tisshaw meets VW Group UK MD Damien O'Sullivan

12 April 2025

In a bonus podcast, this week Autocar Meets Damien O'Sullivan, the managing director of the UK's biggest car company, the Volkswagen Group.

In his first interview since taking the role last December, O'Sullivan meets Autocar's Editor, Mark Tisshaw, to discuss the state of the UK car market, how he juggles the management of so many brands and, although this pod was recorded before the government revised the rules around the zero emissions mandate, how things will look in future. 

