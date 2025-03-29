BACK TO ALL NEWS
MWIC Bonus Episode 4: Autocar meets Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge

Rolls-Royce CEO, Chris Brownridge, joins Autocar's editor-at-large, Matt Prior

Autocar
News
1 min read
29 March 2025

In this bonus podcast, Autocar's Editor-at-large, Matt Prior, meets the Rolls-Royce CEO, Chris Brownridge. Speaking at the launch of the Spectre Black Badge, Brownridge tells us about Black Badge Rolls-Royces, how many cars Rolls should sell, what it's like working in the luxury sector, and more, including private islands.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

