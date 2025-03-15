BACK TO ALL NEWS
MWIC Bonus Episode 2: Autocar meets Bentley CEO Frank Walliser

Autocar's Editor-in-chief Steve Cropley talks to Bentley's CEO Frank Walliser about all things Bentley

Autocar
News
1 min read
15 March 2025

In this bonus podcast episode, Autocar's Editor-in-chief, Steve Cropley, meets Bentley CEO Frank Walliser, who previously enjoyed a long spell at Porsche, about all things Bentley - and how he won't try to turn it into making cars that are too sporty.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

