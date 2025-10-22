Autocar podcast: Hosting your own car show

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Cropley wondering if he should host his own car show, Prior thinking Polestars and Volvos. Plus, the pair talk Saabs, Renault 4s, Autocar's Japanese publication and much more, including your correspondence.

