Autocar podcast: Hosting your own car show

This week Cropley and Prior meet to talk car shows, Porsche's troubles and what Polestars are to Volvos.

22 October 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Cropley wondering if he should host his own car show, Prior thinking Polestars and Volvos. Plus, the pair talk Saabs, Renault 4s, Autocar's Japanese publication and much more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

