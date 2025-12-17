BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Pod: we ride Jaguar's prototype 'Type 00!

Cropley rides in the new Jaguar, interviews Jaguar managing director and more!

Autocar
News
1 min read
17 December 2025

In the latest episode of My Week In Cars, Steve Cropley joins the team at JLR to ride in a prototype of Jaguar's new electric saloon, which is still under wraps and publically known as 'Type 00'.

Cropley also interviews Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover, and JLR's vehicle design director, Matt Becker. As always there's your correspondence too and a bit of a chat about Matt Prior and Steve Cropley's latest Autocar columns. 

