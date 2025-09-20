Step inside Renault’s bold reinvention with this episode of the Autocar Meets podcast. Deputy editor Felix Page rides through London with Renault’s chief marketing officer, Arnaud Belloni, to uncover how the brand is reshaping its identity for a new era.

From the launch of Renault’s striking new concept stores – including a new Battersea site – to the revival of legends like the 4, 5, and Twingo, Belloni explains why Renault is leaning into storytelling, design, and emotion to connect with customers. He reveals how the brand is returning to city centres with smaller, lifestyle-focused showrooms, merging cars with cafés, lounges, and curated merchandise to build a brand 'touchpoint' that serves as far more than mere a sales channel.

Belloni also reflects on Renault’s evolution since the ‘80s when it was a 'nobody brand', the unique bond the brand has with UK buyers, and why authenticity drives respect in today’s market. And in a fascinating discussion on merchandise, he shares why Renault is following the lead of global lifestyle brands, turning icons like the Renault 5 into not just cars, but experiences you can wear, play, and live with - including £4000 table football sets.