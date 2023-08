Autocar Electric podcast: Finding Britain's best fun EV

Welcome to the latest episode of the Autocar Electric podcast, where you join us in a Yorkshire lay-by for an in-depth, behind-the-scenes chat about this year's mega-test of affordable fun EVs.

We took to some of Britain's best roads in the new Abarth 500e, MG 4 Xpower, Cupra Born, Kia Niro EV, Renault Mégane E-tech and Honda E, with one simple question to answer: which is the most fun?

Join road test editor Matt Saunders, editor-at-large Matt Prior, editor-in-chief Steve Cropley and news editor Felix Page to hear how we carried out our test, what we learned, and which car took home the crown.

For the full 10-page feature, you can read this week's magazine here.