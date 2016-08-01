Change Makers podcast: what is a software-defined vehicle? (ep.12)

Welcome to episode 12 of the Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode explores how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In this episode, we sit down with Derek de Bono, vice president of software-defined vehicles at Valeo, to discuss how over-the-air software updates will change the face of car usership, what OEMs need to do to future-proof their cars, and the future of pay-to-use in-car features.

We also ask: is Tesla still the benchmark for automotive software? Will hardware always remain a limiting factor for long-term car ownership? What’s the next big technological breakthrough for passenger cars?

​To hear all this and more, listen to episode 12 below.

