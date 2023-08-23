BACK TO ALL NEWS
Change Makers Podcast: London's big problem with car sharing (ep.5)

Sustainable Ventures commercial director Joseph Seal-Driver discusses London’s struggles with shared mobility
23 August 2023

Welcome to episode five of the new Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news and features editor at Autocar, each episode will explore how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In episode five, we sit down with Joseph Seal-Driver, commercial director at Sustainable Ventures, to discuss his love for micro-mobility, the difference between ride-hailing and chauffeured services and London's big problem with car sharing.

We also ask: which car rental companies are on the up? Will subscription models overtake private ownership? Does car sharing influence future purchases? To find out, listen to episode five below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.

 

