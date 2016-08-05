Change Makers Podcast: Is ‘mobility’ dead? (ep.14)

Welcome to episode 14 of the Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey. Listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Podcasts.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode explores how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In this episode we sit down with Natalie Sauber, director of automotive at Arcadis, to discuss why we are seeing a “weeding out” of faltering automotive start-ups, China’s ongoing domination of EV technology and manufacturing, and whether the ‘mobility’ industry as we know it is dead.

We also ask: what happened to the hype around e-scooters? Is Europe still the home of automotive innovation? What is the next big step change in the mobility space?

​To hear all this and more, listen to episode 14 below.

