Change Makers Podcast: Is ‘mobility’ dead? (ep.14)

Natalie Sauber talks start-ups, China and the murky future of mobility
2 mins read
5 August 2016

Welcome to episode 14 of the Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey. Listen via Apple PodcastsSpotify or Amazon Podcasts.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode explores how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In this episode we sit down with Natalie Sauber, director of automotive at Arcadis, to discuss why we are seeing a “weeding out” of faltering automotive start-ups, China’s ongoing domination of EV technology and manufacturing, and whether the ‘mobility’ industry as we know it is dead.

We also ask: what happened to the hype around e-scooters? Is Europe still the home of automotive innovation? What is the next big step change in the mobility space?

​To hear all this and more, listen to episode 14 below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.

factory
Halewood will build electric cars on JLR's new EMA platform from next year
JLR ups spending by £3bn to hedge against slowing EV uptake
JLR ups spending by £3bn to hedge against slowing EV uptake
Stock Dealership photos 11
Fleet sales keep UK car market afloat as private sales dip again
Fleet sales keep UK car market afloat as private sales dip again
Maserati granturismo and grecale on stage at press conference
Editor's letter: How to get Maserati out of its rut
Editor&#039;s letter: How to get Maserati out of its rut
Stellantis electric van production
Stellantis previously committed to start building electric vans at its Luton plant next year
Stellantis CEO orders review of UK plants in fresh closure threat
Stellantis CEO orders review of UK plants in fresh closure threat

