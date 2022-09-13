BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business podcast: How to make a luxury website

Online car sales are becoming ever more prevalent, but how do upmarket manufacturers create a luxury digital experience?
13 September 2022

As online selling and the influence of the internet arrives to disrupt car purchasing techniques and methods, it poses a new challenge for car manufacturers and retailers, especially the luxurious ones: how to get across your premium brand values in a digital space.

Listen to the podcast with guests Darren Jobling, founder of Zerolight, and Brett Ward, who leads the digital strategy for upmarket retail group HR Owen across all its brands, from Aston Martin to Rimac.

