Meet Andreas Roos, the new head of BMW motor sport and the figure charged with leading the manufacturer back into the world of prototype sports car racing. Autocar’s Richard Lane and Damien Smith talk to him to find out more about the stunning new LMDh-class sports prototype BMW will race in the US IMSA series next year and in the World Endurance Championship – including the Le Mans 24 Hours – from 2024.

Why is BMW back at the pinnacle of sports car racing, how quickly can it win – and why is a Formula 1 comeback not on the table?

