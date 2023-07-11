The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists for 2023

Amazon Prime Day returns on 11-12 July 2023, and as usual there are some major discounts to be had.

Autocar has had exclusive early-bird access to the deals, and they’re listed below, and we start with the deal on offer on the automotive-related products we recommend the most.

Below that, we take a look at the largest discounts on car-related products, with the largest percentage discounts at the top and work our way down. And then we’ll have a round-up of other products that might take your interest. Discounts listed are versus manufacturer recommended retail prices (RRPs), and remember to access these deals you have to be a member of Amazon Prime – however you can join Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial here.

We rate this machine as the best pressure washer you can buy – for two principle reasons. Firstly, it features an unbeatable balance of keen price, top-drawer cleaning performance, and essential accessories. And secondly, it’s just a brilliant design. For example, it comes fully assembled in a small box, with a hinged and foldable rear handle that makes it extremely compact. You can also swap between pencil jet, fan, and turbo nozzle with a twist of the wrist thanks to what Bosch calls the ‘Trio Nozzle’. And it’s even better value on Prime Day.

Get this deal

If the Aquatak 135 is out of your budget, maybe consider its little brother, the Aquatak 120, now available at £79.99, a 27% discount.

I f the Bosch isn’t for you, there’s great offers on rival products from Karcher this Prime Day – and one is quite a bit cheaper than the Bosch too.

Karcher K2 Power Control - £84.99 – 23% off

Karcher K3 Power Control - £119.49 – 25% off

Karcher K4 Power Control - £204.59 – 29% off

Karcher K5 Power Control - £256.99 – 22% off

It's not quite as all-conquering as its Genius10 sibling, but this charger delivers exactly what most users will ever need at a more appealing price. Its top-spot position is all the more assured by that price undercutting its nearest rival, CTEK's CT5, by nearly a tenner. It's the all-in-one charging solution - battery charger, battery maintainer, trickle charger, battery conditioner, plus battery desulfator. Charges dead batteries as low as 1-volt. Just charge it up, and store it in your car’s boot as an easy way to banish flat-battery blues.