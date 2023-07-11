BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists for 2023
UP NEXT
NSU Prinz rebuilt as striking 240bhp EV by Audi apprentices

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for motorists for 2023

Autocar selects the best deals on offer for Prime Day in 2023, and there are some cracking bargains
Autocar
News
8 mins read
11 July 2023

Amazon Prime Day returns on 11-12 July 2023, and as usual there are some major discounts to be had.

Autocar has had exclusive early-bird access to the deals, and they’re listed below, and we start with the deal on offer on the automotive-related products we recommend the most.

Below that, we take a look at the largest discounts on car-related products, with the largest percentage discounts at the top and work our way down. And then we’ll have a round-up of other products that might take your interest. Discounts listed are versus manufacturer recommended retail prices (RRPs), and remember to access these deals you have to be a member of Amazon Prime – however you can join Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial here.

Pressure Washer: Bosch Universal Aquatak 135 - £119.99 – 43% off

Related articles

We rate this machine as the best pressure washer you can buy – for two principle reasons. Firstly, it features an unbeatable balance of keen price, top-drawer cleaning performance, and essential accessories. And secondly, it’s just a brilliant design. For example, it comes fully assembled in a small box, with a hinged and foldable rear handle that makes it extremely compact. You can also swap between pencil jet, fan, and turbo nozzle with a twist of the wrist thanks to what Bosch calls the ‘Trio Nozzle’. And it’s even better value on Prime Day.

Get this deal

If the Aquatak 135 is out of your budget, maybe consider its little brother, the Aquatak 120, now available at £79.99, a 27% discount.

If the Bosch isn’t for you, there’s great offers on rival products from Karcher this Prime Day – and one is quite a bit cheaper than the Bosch too.

Karcher K2 Power Control - £84.99 – 23% off

Karcher K3 Power Control - £119.49 – 25% off

Karcher K4 Power Control - £204.59 – 29% off

Karcher K5 Power Control - £256.99 – 22% off

Battery Charger: NOCO Genius5UK - BEST BUY - £54.95 – 23% off

It's not quite as all-conquering as its Genius10 sibling, but this charger delivers exactly what most users will ever need at a more appealing price. Its top-spot position is all the more assured by that price undercutting its nearest rival, CTEK's CT5, by nearly a tenner. It's the all-in-one charging solution - battery charger, battery maintainer, trickle charger, battery conditioner, plus battery desulfator. Charges dead batteries as low as 1-volt. Just charge it up, and store it in your car’s boot as an easy way to banish flat-battery blues.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Get this deal

In-car vacuum cleaner: VacLife - £49.99 – 20% off

The VacLife feels solidly built, and the attachments – including a crevice nozzle and a brush head – fit securely and make it easy to get under your seats, or to hoover large areas of carpet or suede. There’s also an LED light to help you see into awkward corners, plus a slim ‘detail’ brush that’s great for cleaning out your air vents. It has a 20 minute running time. On top of that, the VacLife is one of the quietest of our budget vacuums, despite also being one of the more powerful. A great all-round compact vacuum, at a really great price, especially on Prime Day.

Get this deal

In-car vacuum cleaner: Gtech Multi Mk2 - £131.99 – 22% off

This is our most expensive option, so it’s no surprise that it is also the most powerful and would do a fine job of your house, as well as the car – particularly because it comes with a compact, rotary vacuum head that did the best job of removing dog fur from a carpet. It’s heavier than some rivals, but the variety of attachments still makes this very versatile, and it’s easy to manoeuvre one-handed. It’s the best cordless hoover here by some margin. It has a 20 minute running time.

Get this deal

Now let’s take a look at the some of the biggest discounts available on Prime Day 2023 on car-related products:

Castrol MAGNATEC 5W-40 C3 Engine Oil 5L - £12.74 – 83% off

This is one of the biggest deals of Prime Day 2023 – a whacking 83% off the RRP of £75.15. This is high quality premium oil from the well-regarded Castrol brand, operated by oil giant BP. This oil provides ongoing protection for all driving conditions, styles and temperatures, and clings to your engine forming an extra layer that protects during start up and beyond. If you have a petrol or diesel car, changing your oil regularly - and using high quality oil - is the single-most important thing you can do for your engine. The Amazon website will confirm whether it’s suitable for your car so check this before purchase.

Advertisement
Back to top

Get this deal

Get this deal – for diesel cars (4 litres - £17.84)

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - £8.41 – 79% off

This is a portable, lightweight, powerful handheld vacuum cleaner ideal for keeping your car’s interior in tip-top condition. It features a strong Suction, 3 attachment accessories, a carry Case and of course the ability to run off your car’s 12V supply, complete with a 4.8m long power cord.

Get this deal

T-Cut THK001T-Cut Headlight Restoration Kit - £10.70 – 76% off

We don’t have to tell you how important your headlights are, and this product from T-Cut is a great way to keep them in perfect condition. This product contains a specially designed compound and sealant that works together to rejuvenate cloudy, scratched and yellow headlights back to a “like new” crystal clear finish.

Get this deal

OSRAM XENARC ORIGINAL D1S HID Xenon discharge bulb - £29.74 – 74% off

Xenon headlights deliver outstanding illumination compare to conventional halogen units, but the bulbs come at a cost. But not this Osram, which comes with a whacking 74% off. Check the Amazon website for whether it will fit your car or not.

Get this deal

Ledlenser P7 allround torch LED - £42.35 – 67% off

This torch delivers a remarkable 450 lumens and offers a focusable beam capable of reaching 300 metres away. It comes complete with 4xAAA batteries.

Get this deal

Wipkviey T27 Foldable Drone  - £33.99 – 66% off

Many car fans have got into the habit of filming their cars from up above, and they do that from drones which are very capable and need not be expensive. This drone is suitable for kids as well as adults and comes complete with a 720P camera. Its onboard battery delivers 26-30 minutes of flight time.

Advertisement
Back to top

Get this deal

Cosmos Indoor Car Cover - £25.39 – 64% off

This quality cover is compatible with most of the main hatchback model of cars and is elastic, breathable and dustproof. It has a soft lining, offers a snug fit and comes in red. Coupe, compact saloon and large saloon versions also available.

Get this deal – for hatchbacks

Get this deal – for coupes (£27.09)

Get this deal – for compact saloons (£30.49)

Get this deal – for large saloons (£38.09)

Draper 25996 Double Twin Cylinder Foot Pump with Gauge - £15.99 – 60% off

This product features a pressure gauge running from 0 to 100 psi. It’s supplied with a nozzle for inflating footballs and air beds as well as car tyres. Made of a robust all-metal design, it’s fitted with a pressure dial for precise air input.

Get this deal

CarPlan Original Black - Trim and Bumper Shine, 500 ml - £6.23 – 58% off

Just spray on and wipe off to restore the new look to all PVC trim, plastic bumpers, tyre walls, side mirrors and spoiler kits. Contains an anti-static cleaning agent designed to resist dirt, grease and give a longer lasting shine.

Get this deal

LAUNCH OBD2 Scanner CR529 Code Reader  - £47.59 – 57% off

Being able to read your car’s fault codes used to be the preserve of car dealer repair shops only. No longer, and this scanner will help you figure out what’s wrong – and might even save you a hefty bill. It has full OBD2 Function, One-Click I/M Readiness, the ability to turn off the check engine light, and has Lifetime Free Updates.

Get this deal

Advertisement
Back to top

And here’s the best of the rest of the Prime Day offers for motorists:

Castrol Transmax Limited Slip Oil LL 75W-140 1L - £14.95 – 56% off

Formulated with Smooth Drive Technology, is a fully synthetic hypoid gear oil formulated for use in both conventional and limited slip differentials.

Get this deal

Autel AL539B OBDII CAN OBD2 Code Reader - £76.49 – 52% off

This clever package not only reads your car’s fault codes, but also tests the health of your battery too.

Get this deal

Meguiar's X2035EU Supreme Shine Microfibre Car Cleaning Towels (6 Pack), Yellow - £19.52 – 51% off

Perfect cloths for keeping your car clean.

Get this deal

Castrol GTX 5W-30 RN17 Engine Oil 5L - £28.01 – 51% off

One of the most legendary premium oils ever made – and available at nearly half price…

Get this deal

Castrol GTX 5W-30 RN17 Engine Oil 1L - £8.53 – 49% off

Get this deal

Castrol MAGNATEC Stop-Start 5W-30 C3 Engine Oil 1L - £8.49 – 46% off

Get this deal

Castrol EDGE 0W-40 A3/B4 Engine Oil 4L - £30.59 – 44% off

Get this deal

Bosch C7 - Intelligent and Automatic Battery Charger - £62.85 – 49% off

This device has intelligent and automatic operation: integrated microprocessor which detects battery voltage and ensures an optimal level of charge. Suitable for cars, motorcycles, scooters, and vans.

Get this deal

Advertisement
Back to top

NOCO GeniusPro25 - £309.95 – 48% off

This device is a professional Smart Car Charger delivering 6V, 12V or 24V. It’s also a Heavy-Duty Battery Charger and Maintainer, a Power Supply and Desulfator for AGM, Leisure, Lithium, Van and Caravan Batteries. And it’s nearly half price.

Get this deal

Glart 451RK Car Tyre Shine Tyre and Plastic Care - £12.02 – 48% off

A great way to keep your tyres in gleaming condition.

Get this deal

FLYLINKTECH Car Jump Starter

This 20000mAh Lithium Battery is a Jump Starter Pack, delivering 12 volts for Cars Trucks SUV. It comes as portable Power Bank with LED Light.

Get this deal

Autoglym Clean Wheels,  1L - Car Wheel Cleaner - £9.78 – 44% OFF

Clean Wheels is a powerful and fast acting formula that cuts through corrosive brake dust and road grime. Suitable for use on lacquered alloy, painted, and plastic wheel trims.

Get this deal

Autoglym Bodywork Car Shampoo and Conditioner, 2.5L - £15.12 – 44% off

A low foam deep cleaning car wash shampoo that leaves a glossy, water-repelling wax-like protection in one easy step.

Get this deal

Autoglym Rapid Ceramic Spray, 500ml – £14.87 – 43% off

Rapid Ceramic Spray quickly bonds to your paintwork to create a protective barrier for maximum resistance against the natural environment.

Get this deal

Autoglym Odour Eliminator,  500ml – £7.90 – 43% off

An active formulation that doesn't just mask smells it destroys them, whether you're dealing with cigarette smoke, pet odors, or food spills, our powerful formula will leave your car smelling like new again.

Advertisement
Back to top

Get this deal

NOCO GENIUS PRO 50  - £533.95 – 41% off

This is a commercial-grade battery charger to let professionals push the limits at incredible charging speeds – and today at a huge discount.

Get this deal

T-Cut Colour Fast 3-in-1 Paintwork Renovator, 500ml - £9.12 – 35% off

The T-Cut Colour Fast range is the easy way to clean, restore and wax your car. T-Cut Color Fast is ideal for most paint finishes, and is available in most colours.

Get this deal

WindGallop Car Tyre Pump - £16.98 – 35% off

Just plug this auto tyre inflator into the 12V power outlet in your car and attach the hose to the Tyre you want to inflate.Press the power button to turn on or off, and an analog tyre pressure gauge for the current PSI (BAR).

Get this deal

Meguiar's G201024EU Ultimate Quik Detailer 709ml - £13.16 – 34% off

This quick spray detailer safely and quickly removes dust and surface contaminants between washings.

Get this deal

used cars for sale

Nissan Juke 1.6 Acenta Premium Euro 5 5dr
2011
£4,995
85,199miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Acenta 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£4,900
83,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Jeep Renegade 2.0 MultiJetII Limited Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,485
81,928miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper Auto Euro 6 5dr
2013
£9,300
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper S ALL4 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,300
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.2 Extreme Euro 5 3dr (AC)
2010
£2,495
68,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Citroen C1 1.0i VTR Euro 5 3dr
2013
£3,499
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Tesla MODEL X 75D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WDE 5dr
2018
£39,999
28,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 1.0 VTi PureTech Access Euro 5 5dr
2015
£6,195
31,040miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives