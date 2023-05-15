Autocar product test: What is the best glass cleaner?

Being able to see out of your car’s windows is, unsurprisingly, quite important. Yes, your vehicle has windscreen wipers and screenwash, but despite that, you’ll often find the glass gets dirty over time, whether it’s pollen coating your car in spring, or road salt obscuring your view in winter.

No one wants to buy a product only to discover it leaves residue and streaky marks all over your car’s glass, so we’re doing the hard work for you in this product test to find the best glass cleaners out there.

Following each company’s recommended instructions and processes, we applied the products to a car’s windscreen and windows, which had a few weeks’ worth of dirt on them. We looked at how streak-free the clean was (the last thing anyone wants is a streaky window), how clean the glass was, and how long the product lasted for.

BEST BUY – GTechniq G6 Perfect Glass

Price £12.38

What’s included 500ml

There’s no smearing or streaking with this fantastic product. Arm yourself with two cloths, spray the product directly onto the first cloth and wipe the glass. Remove the residue with the second glass cloth or microfibre for a glistening finish. It’s fragrance and colour free, because these ingredients can cause smearing. It’s not the cheapest product, but it performs impressively well, evaporating quickly and leaving nothing behind.

Autocar says 5 stars

RECOMMENDED – Dodo Juice Clearly Menthol Professional Glass Cleaner

Price £12.99

What’s included 500ml

This solvent-based glass cleaner is abrasive free and safe for use with tinted and plastic windows. Dodo Juice also suggests using it to clean mirrors and windows in your house as well as your car. Use a waffle-weave glass cloth (Dodo Juice makes a Mint Merkin for that very job), which has more absorbency than piled microfibre, and make sure your glass is dry before using. It did an excellent job, tackling tough dirt with ease and keeping our glass clean for a decent amount of time.

Autocar says 5 stars

Meguiar’s Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner

Price £13.00

What’s included 473ml

