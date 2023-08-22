BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Zenvo hints at 'junior' hypercar with V6 or V8 power
UP NEXT
Nurburgring lap records: Rimac Nevera claims EV crown

Zenvo hints at 'junior' hypercar with V6 or V8 power

Danish hypercar maker says it has customers for cars with smaller engines derived from new V12 Aurora
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 August 2023

Zenvo could consider building a “junior hypercar” based on the new ZM1 monocoque used by the newly revealed V12 Aurora.

The Danish brand's chief commercial officer, Jens Svedrup, told Autocar the platform is “fully” modular, implying that components used on the 1850bhp Aurora – revealed last week at Monterey Car Week as a 280mph successor to the ST1 and TSR – could be swapped for a less exotic material in order to cut costs.

These interchangeable components could include the Aurora's carbonfibre subframes.

Related articles

“Theoretically, we could build an off-road vehicle like a hyper-SUV, but only theoretically: I don’t think that will happen,” Svedrup said, hinting at the platform’s flexibility.

The mammoth 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine in the Aurora has been designed to be as configurable as possible, said Sverdrup, raising the possibility of it being downsized into V6 and V8 formats. Their displacements would presumably scale linearly, giving displacements of 3.3 litres and 4.4 litres respectively.

“We have some customers for V6s and V8s derived from this car, that we might use in the future, if we want to do a junior hypercar, for example.”

However, the likelihood that development of a new model will begin “all depends on the demand from customers”.

Sverdrup said Zenvo’s Præstø facility could support production of 25 Auroras annually – which would complete the hypercar’s 100-unit run in four years – but that “some tweaks” would be needed to boost it further.

For example, he identified the lack of paint booths as a “bottleneck” and noted that 1000 man hours were needed to paint a single car.

The firm does intend to build a new plant with greater capacity “at some stage”, but it will take “a few” years before such work can begin.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives