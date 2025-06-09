BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: We drive Toyota's overhauled Tesla Model Y fighter
UP NEXT
Official pics: Electric Mercedes GLC ramps up for September debut

We drive Toyota's overhauled Tesla Model Y fighter

Toyota responds to criticism of electric family crossover with big update

Illya Verpraet
News
5 mins read
9 June 2025

The Toyota bZ4X, the brand’s all-important mid-size electric SUV (or Tesla Model Y fighter, if you want to be confrontational) didn’t have the easiest start to life: delays, an early recall and then controversy over how big its battery actually was and how averse it was to cold weather.

Now it’s facelift time, and as that original car didn’t get the most rapturous reception, it’s a pretty comprehensive one. The front fascia has been revised with slimmer headlights and the wheel-arch trims, which were unpainted black, are now gloss black.

More significantly, it has had a range boost, thanks to both a bigger battery and improved efficiency. By reconfiguring the shape of the pack and the gubbins surrounding it, the engineers have shoehorned in eight extra cells, taking its capacity from 71.4kWh to 73.1kWh (69.0kWh of which is usable). There’s also a new version with a smaller battery (57.7/54.0kWh), but don't expect to see many of those in UK.

Related articles

To make sure it lives up to Toyota's reputation of long-livedness, there's now a menu in the instrument cluster that shows the battery's state of health. It tells you what percentage of the battery's original capacity remains.

By using silicon-carbide inverters and polishing the teeth (dentists recommend both mornings and evenings) of the gearbox, the engineers have also made the drivetrain use less energy, despite a useful bump in power.

Tweaks to the front subframe and extra adhesive in the floor have increased chassis rigidity, while the springs, dampers and bushings have been retuned to make it feel more settled and improve the ride, particularly for the rear passengers.

The interior also came in for some criticism before, so that has had a makeover too. These changes have been partially successful. The old gloss black centre console with a hidden phone storage is swapped for a matt one with two wireless charging pads – much better.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

toyota urban cruiser front quarter
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Lexus RZ has donated its larger, more sophisticated multimedia system, which means the bZ4X loses a few physical buttons overall, but most of those have moved onto a permanent toolbar on the touchscreen.

Compared to the RZ, the infotainment has had a very subtle upgrade, but one that makes a big difference. For years, the screen in a Toyota or Lexus would be completely taken over by Apple CarPlay, so returning to the native interface was a pain. Now the shortcut bar stays, making the whole thing miles easier to use. It’s quite a nice system now.

The last major change is that the pieces of fabric that lined the dashboard have been replaced with textured rubber. It’s soft to the touch and has a certain air of indestructability about it, but the resulting sea of black does make the cabin look pretty dour.

The space inside hasn’t changed. Rear passengers have good knee room but there’s a high floor and the boot is merely adequate. The seats are still quite comfortable.

Like most EVs, the bZ4X never needed more power, but then it was one of the slower models in its class, so maybe it did. Either way, the dual-motor version has gained a rather substantial 124bhp (that’s an entire Citroën ë-C3), which has dropped its 0-62mph time by 1.8sec, and you can feel it: it’s really quite brisk now. With its more modest 20bhp boost, the single-motor version remains an adequate but unremarkable performer.

Advertisement
Back to top

Some paddles have sprouted from the steering wheel to control the regenerative braking. There’s a free-wheeling mode but true one-pedal and adaptive modes remain absent. The by-wire brake pedal is nicely progressive.

I was slightly surprised that Toyota tinkered with the dynamics, because I always thought the bZ4X drove quite nicely, albeit in a slightly forgettable way. Thankfully, the car’s character hasn’t changed radically. It still treads a middle ground between the overtly boaty Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the more try-hard sporty Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y that suits it well. Mostly the ride is nicely settled and the handling unexcitingly competent.

Wheel size (18in or 20in) has a negligible impact on ride comfort, although the car seems slightly quieter on the motorway with the smaller wheels. This may just be down to the different tyres, though.

Since its launch, the hot topic with the bZ4X has been range and charging. WLTP range has jumped from 286 to 314 miles for the dual-motor version on 18in wheels and from 312 to 354 miles for the single-motor version. The 20in wheels inflict a 20-30 mile penalty.

I didn’t get enough time in the dual-motor version to get a representative economy figure, but the single-motor version on 18in wheels returned 3.9mpkWh. For a big car like this, even in perfect weather, that’s pretty impressive, and it means that even though the battery is over 10kWh smaller than some rivals’, range is competitive. How the new car will hold up in the cold is the critical question; thankfully, it will be winter by the time we can deliver our UK verdict.

It should at least fast-charge better in cold conditions, which used to be a problem. The peak charging speed stays at 150kW, but the bZ4X has gained a pre-conditioning function to make sure it can hit that rate even in winter.

It’s too early for prices, but given that the bZ4X is currently a bit more expensive than the equivalent Ioniq 5 or Renault Scenic, I’d hope that Toyota would nibble at it a bit.

Toyota hasn’t been the most enthusiastic adopter of EVs, and that has shown in the product. This update doesn’t suddenly propel the bZ4X to the top of its class but has been quite effective in keeping it a solid, no-nonsense option with, in the case of the dual-motor version, some off-roadability. We’re still waiting for that breakout EV from Toyota, though.

Advertisement
Back to top

2026 Toyota bZ4X 73kWh FWD

Will be much better to live with than before but remains a slightly anonymous option in its class.

Price £40,000 (est)Engine Permanent magnet synchronous motorPower 221bhpTorque 221lb ftGearbox 1-spd reduction gear, FWDKerb weight 1930kg0-62mph 7.4secTop speed 100mphBattery 73.1/69.0kWh (total/usable)Range, economy 354 miles, 4.6mpkWhCO2, tax band 0g/km, 3%Rivals Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

used cars for sale

 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£5,495
106,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.1 CLA220d Sport Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£9,595
103,428miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Pulsar 1.2 DIG-T Tekna XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,495
67,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2.1 GLA200d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,495
55,483miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,198
74,935miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i SE Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£3,995
123,922miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 3.0 330d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£9,750
100,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-play Euro 5 5dr Euro 5
2014
£5,695
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 1.8 E250 BlueEfficiency Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2011
£5,795
97,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

toyota urban cruiser front quarter
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9

View all car reviews