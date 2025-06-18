BACK TO ALL NEWS
Honda E replacement UK-bound as tiny EV with 'manual' gearbox

WATCH: Most important new cars of the Tokyo motor show 2025

Join us for a close look at some of the most interesting new cars revealed at Tokyo 2025

Autocar
News
1 min read
29 October 2025

It’s the 2025 Tokyo Mobility Show, one of the biggest motor shows of the year. And it’s chock-full of new car launches and unveilings.

Autocar has a team on the show floor in Tokyo and beavering away at our HQ. Join us, then, as we run you through the biggest launches from a show that’s famous for whacky concepts.

Here we’ve got six-wheeled luxury limousines through to electric four-wheel drive sports cars, with near-production rotary-engined coupes and tiny electric city cars to boot.

Watch as we bring you full details of the Lexus LS Concept, Lexus LS Micro Concept, Lexus LS Coupe Concept, Mazda Vision-X Coupe, Mazda Vision-X Compact, Toyota Corolla Concept, Subaru Performance-E STI Concept, and Honda Super-N/Super-One Prototype. See all the cars by clicking on the video player above.

 

 

