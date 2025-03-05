BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo to upgrade existing EX90s to more powerful ES90 computer
UP NEXT
Jaguar rebrand 'played out' despite 'frustrating' response

Volvo to upgrade existing EX90s to more powerful ES90 computer

Complimentary upgrade is said to boost the EX90's computing power eightfold

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
5 March 2025

Customers of early versions of the new Volvo EX90 will be offered a complimentary hardware upgrade to give it the more powerful computing system from the new ES90.

The new ES90 gets two Nvidia Drive AGX Orin processors to run the car’s hardware and software, whereas the EX90 has one Orin processor alongside an older Nvidia Xavier chip. Volvo will be addressing this on EX90s that have already been delivered by retrofitting the dual Orin system, which will boost the car’s computing power eightfold.

The first EX90s were delivered to UK customers last week, but plans for how and when the upgrade rollout will take place have still to be finalised. The Polestar 3, which shares its SPA2 underpinnings with the EX90, will also be subject to similar upgrades, as announced recently by Polestar.

Related articles

Engineering boss Anders Bell called it a “unique” situation where Volvo is able do the retrofit hardware update because relatively few models have made it to market with that system. He said that rather than have to develop parallel software systems that would have to be rolled out across different hardware platforms, it is easier to replace the hardware of the cars already out there. 

Volvo software boss Alwin Bakkenes said this will unlock more features in the future for early EX90 owners and has the dual benefit of Volvo being able to manage software updates across more models more easily. The goal is to launch four consumer-facing software updates each year that add more functionality or make improvements, but updates are being fed to the factory and development cars all the time. 

A key function to be added off the back of early EX90s’ hardware shift will be more capability for the lidar sensor, which will gain the ability to steer away from pedestrians and cyclists on the side of the road in the dark. Bakkenes said this is a “remarkably frequent use case” and will help “save a lot of lives”. 

While the computing system of early EX90s will be upgraded, the electronic architecture of these early models will remain at 400V. The ES90 gets a more powerful 800V system. New-build EX90s will switch over to an 800V architecture, too, but the precise date for this to happen to coincide with customer deliveries has yet to be determined. CEO Jim Rowan said this is likely coincide with a model-year change.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01

Volvo EX90

New seven-seat SUV joins XC90 in showrooms as a technological trailblazer for Volvo’s all-electric future

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Volvo EX90 cars for sale

 Volvo EX90 Twin Performance 111kWh Ultra Auto 4WD 5dr
2025
£89,990
400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 1 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews