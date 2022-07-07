Volkswagen unveils larger and more advanced new Amarok

The covers have been lifted off the new Volkswagen Amarok, the larger and more advanced successor to the German brand's original 12-year-old pick-up truck.

Twinned with the latest Ford Ranger, alongside which it was conceived and developed in a “global alliance” engineering program that took place in Australia, Germany and the US, the new Volkswagen is planned to go on sale locally by the end of 2022.

It offers a bold new look; a more luxurious interior with new digital functions; more than 30 driver assistance systems; a broader range of engines, including a top-of-the-line 247bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 diesel; and two different 4Motion four-wheel drive systems.

Initial UK sales will centre on a four-door double-cab version, which comes in five different specifications: standard, Life, Style and more comprehensively equipped Aventura (on-road) and Panamericana (off-road).

Volkswagen has confirmed that a two-door single-cab workhorse is also planned to join the line-up next year as part of a concerted effort to make the Amarok challenge established rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, the Mitsubishi Triton and the new Ford Ranger, with which it shares its ladder-frame chassis, mechanical package and other key elements.

Sales of the original Amarok totalled more than 830,000 worldwide, so Volkswagen has high hopes for its successor, key markets for which include Australia, New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

As hinted at in a series of earlier design sketches issued by Volkswagen, the 2023 Amarok takes on a distinctly more modern appearance, with a higher-set front end featuring angular headlights (optionally with Volkswagen’s IQ Light functionality and matrix properties), new-look day time running lights, a slimline grille and an X-shape front-bumper graphic.