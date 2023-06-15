New seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron replaces Tiguan Allspace

The new seven-seat Volkswagen Tayron is due on sale in the UK in 2025 as a successor to the retired Tiguan Allspace.

The second-generation Tayron has now been revealed in the latest batch of Chinese regulatory filings ahead of its planned introduction to Europe markets next year.

In China, it will be marketed as the Tiguan L Pro and come with the choice of both standard and sporty R-Line styling packages.

Described by Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer as a global model, the Tayron is planned to be produced at manufacturing plants in Germany (Wolfsburg), China (Anting and Changchun) and Mexico (Peubla).

As with the new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan and ninth-generation Passat, it's based on Volkswagen’s new MQB-Evo platform, with added stiffening measures and suspension upgrades and 48V mild-hybrid compatibility.

Details contained in the Chinese government filing put the new Tayron’s length, width and height at 4735mm, 1859mm and 1682mm respectively. This makes it 197mm longer, 17mm wider and 43mm higher than the new Tiguan.

The Tayron also receives a wheelbase that's 111mm longer than the third-generation Tiguan, at 2791mm. Kerb weight is put at 1790kg.

Chinese-market models are set to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine developing 184bhp in entry-level form and 217bhp in a higher specification.

European models will also offer a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid option similar to that set to be made available in the Tiguan.

In the UK, the Tayron will be positioned beneath the recently facelifted Volkswagen Touareg.

It's likely to be sold in the UK with the choice of either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, both with 48V electrification and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

Volkswagen has confirmed it will also offer the choice of two PHEVs offering 201bhp and 268bhp, with electric-only range of more than 62 miles and DC fast-charging capability.

Depending on the engine, buyers will also be able to choose between front- and four-wheel drive.

While the new Volkswagen SUV will retain the Tayron name in the UK, it's planned to be sold under the Tiguan name in other selected markets, including the US.