Volkswagen Sharan taken off sale after more than ten years

Volkswagen has taken its seven-seat Sharan MPV off sale in the UK, ten years since it was introduced to the market.
The move comes as part of a regional model year range update, though the Sharan will remain on sale in other global markets for "some time to come", a spokesperson told Autocar.
No direct replacement has been lined up for the long-serving people carrier, though the smaller Touran and recently revised Tiguan Allspace cater to the seven-seat market.
The confirmation comes more than a year after its closely related Seat Alhambra sibling left UK showrooms. The Ford Galaxy rival had been produced at the Volkswagen Group's AutoEuropa plant in Portugal since the first generation was launched in 1995.
As with the Touran, the Alhambra remains in production for non-UK markets, although it's likely this is only for the short term.
Seat issued a statement on the Alhambra's end of UK sale, saying it was "reviewing the suitability of older models to ensure we’re fit and sustainable for the future."
'As part of this strategy we’re focusing on new and electric models such as the Seat Leon plug-in hybrid and Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid crossover coupé and will be removing older vehicles from sale with newer, cleaner models to replace them in the future.”
The large MPV market has long suffered at the hands of SUVs, with a growing number of seven-seat options available. However, the space and versatility the Sharan and Alhambra offered meant there were enough sales from large families, fleets and private hire companies to sustain it until now.
Nearly half a million examples have found homes over the years.
A replacement for the Alhambra and Sharan isn't currently on the cards, with the Volkswagen Group looking to novel designs such as the electric Volkswagen ID Buzz to carry the torch for MPVs.
READ MORE
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace gains style tweaks and new tech
Join the debate
Add your comment
Should have been a Skoda
Seat has been positioned as a sporty brand for some time.Skoda is more about no nonsense practicality. Surely a big seven seat MPV ought to have been badged as a Skoda?
Ad99 wrote:
No, unless it's a Renault Scenic or Espace, seven seat MPVs should be considered a crime against humanity.
check it please
Looking for some added source of income? This is how you can make a decent income every month! Try it for yourself!After being without work for 6 months, I started completing a simple online work over this website I found online,and I couldn't be happier now.Results... After 3 months of doing this my monthly income increased by $8900 per month by working for just several hours per week...Start by following the instructions here.............WWW.newbox3.Com
I sometimes wonder if the
I sometimes wonder if the rise in SUV sales isn't overstated by those who have a vested interest in their increased profit margins (manufacturers and car journalists alike). The top 10 best selling cars in Europe for February 2020 (i.e. before corona virus disruptions) featured no SUVs.
Jeremy wrote:
And in my local area, I don't think there are any SUVs run by taxi drivers, despite us being told how superbly practical they are, easy to load, and apparently ideally suited to poor urban roads with their increased suspension travel.
Jeremy wrote:
Top 10 best sellers in the UK includes Qashquai, Grandland X and Sportage - 3 SUVs. The Europeans are perhaps less status conscious and more sensible than us.
scrap wrote:
Perhaps, but I'd prefer a good looking estate to any MPV. The only good one is the stunning Renault Scenic, but I suspect they're not selling.
What I do like about SUVs is that you don't have to negotiate steep parking lots etc. In fact I made a mistake with my sister in laws car the other day, forgetting I was driving a normal car.